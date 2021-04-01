Daily horoscope for April 1: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

The Moon will spend the day in Sagittarius, which will give your mood a boost. If you have been thinking about taking a risk, today is the time to do it. The Moon in Sagittarius is adventurous, so follow your gut instinct.

However, the Moon harmonises with Saturn, which helps keep your feet on the ground. Saturn, however, allows you to build structures as you prepare yourself for a brighter future. Take some time to appreciate your friends and loved ones, as they will help build the structure. The Sun will spend the day in the fiery sign of Aries.

Now is the time to make a fresh start, and Aries will boost your desire to do so. Even if the risk does not pay off, you will learn from the experience and grow from it. As you do, you will broaden your horizons and discover new passions in life. With your newfound base and a desire today to get things done will see you have a day you are proud of.

Horoscope Friends said: “The Moon in buoyant and adventurous Sagittarius, can boost your mood and encourage you to take a leap of faith. “Ready to explore the road less travelled? You may have an instinctive feeling to move in a direction that is the opposite to what everyone else is doing. If so, trust it! “You’ll be in the mood for something different. Fresh experiences and for the understanding and growth that could come from this. “On a social note, a conversation might be quite delightful, leading to a new friendship.”

