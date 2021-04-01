Daily horoscope for April 2: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Mercury and Pluto align today, which could add a bit more venom to your words. Think before you speak today, as you may come across as harsh. Remember that words have weight and what you say could ruin someone else’s day.

On the flip side, be kind today and you will bring positivity to all those around you. However, the desire to be kind could prove to be hard to find as Mars, the God of War, spends the day in Taurus. Mars is harmonising with the Moon in Sagittarius which can trigger combativeness and impulsivity. Channel this energy appropriately and resolve a conflict.

Talk straight with an individual you might have an issue with and it will lead to resolution. But the Sagittarius Moon can lead to sparks of inspiration. Be sure to jot down some ideas today, as you may find your future path. You will be willing to make changes today, but only on your terms.

Horoscope Friends said: “Today’s alignment between articulate Mercury and potent Pluto, reveals that words have power. “They can wound as well as heal, so it pays to use them thoughtfully and carefully. Having difficulties with someone? “Saying it like it is, could resolve this matter in no time at all, even if you have to administer a dose of truth serum. “You’ll also be eager to explore options that might be out of your comfort zone. “Don’t let this stop you though, as an amazing opportunity awaits you if you have a go.”

