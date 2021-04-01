Descenders to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S This Summer

Hey everyone! It’s Pip here, marketing lead at publisher No More Robots, and I’m here to finally announce something that loads of you have been asking us for: Descenders on Xbox Series X|S! We’re thrilled with what the new Xbox consoles are capable of and are excited to bring Descenders into the next generation.

We’re also happy to announce that this Summer, Descenders’ owners will be able to upgrade to a brand new, optimized version of Descenders for Xbox Series X|S at no cost via Smart Delivery. The team has been working hard to make this version packed full of upgrades that players have been asking for, and we can’t wait for you to hit all our improved trails with more friends than ever before!

8 Player Lobbies and Cross-Play

When we first launched Descenders multiplayer, we had no idea how popular it would be! It’s been amazing watching more and more lobbies appearing and more groups conquering career mode together, so we’ve decided to get even more players into the party on Xbox.

With Xbox Series X|S, you’ll be able to make lobbies for up to eight players – double the lobby sizes compared to Xbox One. Now more players can journey with you to the deepest reaches of Volcano or whip with you on the Moon. Because you’ll now be able to include more people in your lobbies, you’ll also be able to play alongside Xbox Game Pass on PC and Steam players using brand new cross-play! Get ready for more players from all over the world to join you!

Visual Upgrades

From forest trails to shivering glaciers, there are some gorgeous environments throughout Descenders. For Xbox Series X|S we wanted to use as much of the next-gen power as possible to make each track in the game more immersive and lifelike. We’ve increased the amount of foliage (which means more trees to crash into!), improved the terrain and shadow quality, as well as greatly improved the draw distance in each world and park.

Alongside the brand new SSAO features, motion blur, and greatly improved anti-aliasing, Descenders’ graphics are crisp and clear, so it’s easier than ever to get immersed as you bomb down the hills and hit the dirt trails!

Resolution and Speed

With this update, Descenders on Xbox Series X|S will have two new graphical modes — a crisp 1080p, 60 frames per second mode to make tricking your way down our trails smoother and more fluid than ever before, and a 4K, 30fps mode on Xbox Series X, and 1440p, 30fps mode on Xbox Series S, to experience each world and its stunning environments in the best resolution quality possible! No matter which mode you choose, Descenders on Xbox Series X|S really shines, and we’re excited to see everyone hitting the trails together!

We can’t wait to release the Optimized for Xbox Series X|S version this Summer, and we hope you’ll join us in full 4K glory across Highlands and beyond!