Dr Chris highlights 'remarkable' aspirin as it reduces risk of...

Health

Dr Chris highlights 'remarkable' aspirin as it reduces risk of 'dying' from Covid

Aspirin

The everyday painkiller can treat a number of ailments, including:

  • Headache
  • Toothache
  • Period pain
  • Cold and flu symptoms

The NHS added: “It is also known as acetylsalicylic acid.” Many people who are at risk of a heart attack or stroke may be advised to take low dosages of aspirin daily by their healthcare professional.

“This is different to taking aspirin for pain relief,” said the NHS. “Only take low-dose aspirin if your doctor recommends it.”

When taking aspirin, it’s advised to take the medication with food to reduce the risk of an upset stomach.

