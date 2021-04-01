Drivers attack elderly road restrictions warning 'freedom is coming to an end'

The plan was widely attacked by Express.co.uk readers with warning the scheme was just the beginning of a wider plan.
They said: “Ageism! This will start with elderly drivers, then trickle down to certain other drivers, then become the norm for everyone.
“Smart cars will be engineered to take you only to certain places.
A few readers also claimed older drivers were safer than younger motorists and called for schemes to be targeted at different age range.
Another said: “Look at the age group that has the most accidents and ban them from the road. It won’t be the over 70s.”
However, road casualty data from the Department for Transport found more elderly road users were killed or seriously injured on the roasts in 2019.
Some Express.co.uk readers supported the proposals with one driver warning they were “slowing down” in their later years.
They said: “Excellent idea. There are far too many older people on the roads who should have given up their licenses long ago.
“I am approaching 70 and know that I am slowing down.”
“Catch the bus to the bowls club instead.”
The Department for Transport has claimed drivers over the age of 70 were more likely to be involved in collisions caused by driver error than other age groups.
Common mistakes include failing to look at another vehicle or carrying out a poor vehicle manoeuvre.
Edward Trewhella, Chief executive of Drive Mobility said: “A lot of older drivers stick within their own locality.
“They go to the shop, the doctor’s surgery, go and see a granddaughter down the road, probably on minor roads with which they are familiar.”
