easyJet flights: Five new routes to European beaches as holidays for 2021 open up

Nick Barton, Chief Executive of Birmingham Airport, commented: “We are more than pleased that easyJet will be adding additional leisure sun destinations direct from Birmingham Airport this summer.

“easyJet already offers direct routes to Amsterdam, Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Geneva, so these additional sunshine routes demonstrate the strong demand in the region for both business and leisure travel and the carrier’s commitment to serving the Midlands.

“We are continuing to work with easyJet, looking at future route opportunities and an expansion of its services to ensure customers have a choice of destination, flexibility and price from Birmingham Airport.

“Customers can confidently book with easyJet with the reassurance that their flights and holidays are ATOL and ABTA protected.”