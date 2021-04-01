Erling Haaland's agent lands in Barcelona with Man Utd and Chelsea to miss out on transfer

But the striker’s impressive form in his first year in Germany has seen all of Europe’s elite clubs stand up and take notice.
With Haaland’s release clause of £68million not being active until 2022, Dortmund know they will be able to get more for him this summer.
And there is expected to be a bidding war for his signature with the likes of Manchester City, United, Chelsea and Real Madrid all being linked with a move
Spanish outlet Sport report that both Raiola and Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, have flown into Barcelona for a meeting with Laporta.
It is suggested that Raiola’s good relationship with Laporta could help Barcelona in negotiations.
The meeting is said to be ongoing in what could be a bitter blow to other teams hoping to sign Haaland.
Haaland has scored 49 goals in as many games since joining Dortmund, breaking numerous records along the way.
He recently became the fastest and youngest player to reach the 20-goal mark in the Champions League.
The 20-year-old needed just 14 matches to break the record, previously held by Harry Kane or achieved the feat in 24 games.
It was the fourth successive Champions League match he’d scored two or more goals in, becoming the first player in the competitions history to do so.
Such has been his explosive form since joining Dortmund, it is expected that signing Haaland will take close to a world-record bid.
There has been suggestions that any club wanting to sign Haaland this summer will likely have to pay in excess of £150million.
