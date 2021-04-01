'Everybody is buying houses' – property experts explain why buyers can’t find a new home

Ms Fletcher said the busiest month ever on record so far is March 2016 where there were just over 176,000 residential property transactions in one month.

She explained: “That was because we had the cliff edge of the tax on second homes and buy-to-let properties coming in that April.”

“In a normal market, we would anticipate that there’s around 98,000 homes sold in a month,” she added.

The experts said if the stamp duty holiday deadline wasn’t extended, the figures could have been even higher in February and March.

Now, they are predicting figures could be the highest on record in June before the stamp duty holiday threshold on properties under £500,000 comes to an end on June 31.

