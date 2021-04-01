Google offers Gmail users a boost that Zoom simply can't match

This isn’t the first time that Google has extended its video calling with an hour-long limit first due to take effect in September. This was then pushed to March 2021 and now you have until June to use it. We guess we’ll have to wait and see if Google then adds even more time to this offer.

If you weren’t already aware, Google Meet offers an easy way to chat with up to 30 friends at once without needing any extra software or plugins.

This service has been improving over the past year with Google releasing numerous features aimed at making its video calls better for users.

One big upgrade included noise cancellation which strips out any background sounds – like tapping on a keyboard, the soft hum of a desk-fan, or the rustle of a crisps packet during a mid-meeting snack.