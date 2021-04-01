NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Google offers Gmail users a boost that Zoom simply can't...

Technology

Google offers Gmail users a boost that Zoom simply can't match

1 min

107views
72
12 shares, 72 points

This isn’t the first time that Google has extended its video calling with an hour-long limit first due to take effect in September. This was then pushed to March 2021 and now you have until June to use it. We guess we’ll have to wait and see if Google then adds even more time to this offer.

If you weren’t already aware, Google Meet offers an easy way to chat with up to 30 friends at once without needing any extra software or plugins.

This service has been improving over the past year with Google releasing numerous features aimed at making its video calls better for users.

One big upgrade included noise cancellation which strips out any background sounds – like tapping on a keyboard, the soft hum of a desk-fan, or the rustle of a crisps packet during a mid-meeting snack.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

72
12 shares, 72 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish