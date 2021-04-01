Here's What's Happened So Far on Day 4 of the Chauvin Trial

Courteney Ross, who dated George Floyd for nearly three years before his death in May, was the first witness called by prosecutors. Her testimony focused on Mr. Floyd’s struggle with addiction , an attempt by prosecutors to get out in front of the argument by Mr. Chauvin’s lawyer that Mr. Floyd’s drug use may have led to his death or caused him to struggle more with officers as they tried to put him in a police car.

Ms. Ross delivered tearful testimony about their shared struggle with an opioid addiction and shared details about their relationship, including how they met and their first kiss.

Mr. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric J. Nelson, probed Ms. Ross about her and Mr. Floyd’s drug use, asking where they purchased opioids and other drugs that she and Mr. Floyd had taken. She said they had purchased drugs from Morries Lester Hall in the past. Mr. Hall was in the car with Mr. Floyd on the day he died when the police approached him about the $ 20 bill. In a court filing on Wednesday, Mr. Hall said he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if called to testify in the trial.