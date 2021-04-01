Indiana Jones: Steven Spielberg was terrified of one dangerous Temple of Doom stunt

Spielberg explained on the extras that a local dam-building company built the bridge for the film on short notice.
And although they created a sturdy and trustworthy bridge, he couldn’t set go further than a few yards onto it.
He said: “I have a terrible fear of heights and when the bridge was finished I could go out 40 yards from either end… but I couldn’t go past the point of no return. Just couldn’t do it.”
He went on: “Harrison, in the meantime, said: ‘Oh that’s nothing!’
“He ran across the bridge, first time he got on the bridge, he ran as fast as he could from one end to the other. I couldn’t believe he did that.”
With a smile, the director added: “But that’s Harrison Ford. He’s Indiana Jones!”
This allowed the actors to actually dangle from a great height with safety precautions involved, rather than off a cliff in Sri Lanka.
While Temple of Doom was full of wildly exciting behind-the-scenes information, Spielberg disowned the film years later, claiming it was “too dark”.
The film itself is quite difficult to stomach, considering it includes people eating monkey brains and hearts being ripped out of chests.
“It was too dark, too subterranean, and much too horrific. I thought it out-poltered Poltergeist.”
The director added: “There’s not an ounce of my own personal feeling in Temple of Doom.”
