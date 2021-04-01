Japanese Charts: Huge Debut For Monster Hunter Rise Sends Switch Sales Through The Roof

Famitsu’s Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 28th March, revealing that Monster Hunter Rise has had a – ahem – monstrous launch in Nintendo’s home region.

The game sold a whopping 1,302,132 physical copies in its opening weekend, dominating the charts and leading the pack by a ridiculous margin. Second place went to Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which sold another 37,166 physical copies to put its current lifetime total up to 592,683.

We haven’t seen a launch in Japan like this for any game since Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold a staggering 1,880,626 physical copies in its first three days on sale in the country.

Here are the top ten (first numbers are this week’s estimated sales, followed by total sales):

[NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) – 1,302,132 (New) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 37,166 (592,683) [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 20,374 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20,179 (2,072,296) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,207 (3,751,594) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,632 (2,479,573) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,145 (6,710,861) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 11,096 (1,872,739) [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬: Summer Memories Also Come in Five (Mages., 03/25/21) – 10,378 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,270 (4,218,939)

The Monster Hunter launch had a huge knock-on effect in the hardware chart, too, with sales of both the Switch and Switch Lite rising significantly. The original model saw the biggest boost, which is perhaps to be expected owing to the nature of Rise’s gameplay. Here are this week’s figures, followed by lifetime sales in brackets:

Switch – 190,133 (15,558,365) Switch Lite – 77,364 (3,526,983) PlayStation 5 – 51,931 (485,476) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 10,364 (94,735) PlayStation 4 – 2,174 (7,775,056) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 933 (1,160,124) Xbox Series S – 847 (9,373) Xbox Series X – 432 (30,636) PlayStation 4 Pro – 15 (1,575,723)

