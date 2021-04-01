Jet2 flights and holidays: Latest Jet2 updates as new Italy routes to launch

Jet2 flights and holidays updates
Jet’s latest statement, issued a month ago said: “Following the release of the government’s roadmap, we’ve taken the decision to extend the suspension of all flights up to and including May 16, 2021.
“If you’ve been affected by these programme changes, we’ll be automatically cancelling your booking with a full refund.
“If you’re due to travel from May 17, 2021, onwards, we’ll provide an update closer to the time.
“We want our customers to be on holiday enjoying themselves and we’re looking forward to resuming our award-winning flights. In the meantime, we’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding.”
No fresh update has been provided as yet.
Jet2 new routes
Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have today announced the launch of flights and holidays to Sicily and Sardinia for summer 2022.
This expands Jet2’s Italian programme to seven destinations.
This opens up a range of popular resorts on the east coast of the island, which are just a short transfer away.
Jet2 is also launching package holidays to Sicily with a fantastic choice of beach resorts on sale including Taormina, Taormina Mare, Giardini Naxos, Syracuse, Cefalu and Campofelice Di Roccella.
Customers can take their pick from a selection of quality accommodation, with a range of star ratings and types of board basis available.
Jet2 is also putting flights and holidays on sale to Sardinia from four UK bases for Summer 22 (Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and London Stansted).
With flights operating into Olbia Airport, this opens up the east coast of Sardinia and a range of resorts that host some of the best beaches in Europe.
Resorts on sale in Sardinia include Porto Cervo, Baia Sardinia, Budoni, San Teodoro, Cannigione, San Pantaleo, Orosei and Pittulongu, as well as city breaks to Olbia.
Jet2 summer 2022 Sicily and Sardinia flight programme
Sicily (via Catania Airport):
Birmingham – weekly Wednesday services operating from May 2 to October 26.
Bristol – weekly Tuesday services operating from May 3 to October 25.
Leeds Bradford – weekly Wednesday services operating from May 4 to October 26.
Manchester – up to two weekly services (Tuesday and Saturday), with flights operating from April 30 to October 29.
London Stansted – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday), with flights operating from May 1 to October 30.
Sardinia (via Olbia Airport):
Birmingham – weekly Sunday services operating from May 29 to October 30.
Leeds Bradford – weekly Wednesday services operating from May 25 to October 26.
Manchester – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from May 1 to October 30.
London Stansted – up to two weekly services (Wednesday and Sunday) operating from May 1 to October 30.
