Jet2 flights and holidays: Latest Jet2 updates as new Italy routes to launch

Jet2 flights and holidays updates

Jet’s latest statement, issued a month ago said: “Following the release of the government’s roadmap, we’ve taken the decision to extend the suspension of all flights up to and including May 16, 2021.

“If you’ve been affected by these programme changes, we’ll be automatically cancelling your booking with a full refund.

“If you’re due to travel from May 17, 2021, onwards, we’ll provide an update closer to the time.

“We want our customers to be on holiday enjoying themselves and we’re looking forward to resuming our award-winning flights. In the meantime, we’d like to thank you for your patience and understanding.”

No fresh update has been provided as yet.

