NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Kate Middleton: What her family get up to on holidays...

Travel

Kate Middleton: What her family get up to on holidays and what 'always' happens to Kate

1 min

127views
102
15 shares, 102 points
Kate Middleton[1] enjoyed many holidays with her own family, just like many young Britons, before she married and had three children. Many of the Middleton’s holiday hobbies likely feature on Kate’s holidays even now. So what do the Middleton family get up to when away?
The Duke of Cambridge’s great aunt, and the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, loved Mustique.

Recalling the year 2008, Moody wrote: “The Caribbean island had become a favourite with the Middletons thanks to its old-fashioned charm – and the fact that it is totally private.

“While other Caribbean destinations had been modernized, Mustique was still the exclusive and luxurious destination that had been a favourite of Princess Margaret and Mick Jagger.”

The island is famous for its stunning white-sand beaches.

DON’T MISS

However, Kate’s family didn’t just stick to sunbathing.

The clan liked to have sporty holidays.

“Even when they were on holiday, the Middletons remained active and spent their time horse-riding, playing tennis and practising yoga,” wrote Moody.

That didn’t stop Kate tanning while on her holiday though.

Moody’s biography said of the 2001 Patagonia trip: “[They] tackled river crossings, climbed peaks and pitched their tents at night, learning about their surroundings and survival techniques from the group leaders as they went along.”

She added: “There was a no-alcohol policy, so there were lots of early nights after an exhausting day of exploring.”

However, in many ways, Kate’s gap year experiences helped prepare her for royal life.

On the trip she proved herself to be a good team leader as was adept at interacting with the local people, all the while being “impeccably behaved.”

References

  1. ^ Kate Middleton (www.express.co.uk)
, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

102
15 shares, 102 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish