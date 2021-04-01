Kate Middleton: What her family get up to on holidays and what 'always' happens to Kate

Recalling the year 2008, Moody wrote: “The Caribbean island had become a favourite with the Middletons thanks to its old-fashioned charm – and the fact that it is totally private.
“While other Caribbean destinations had been modernized, Mustique was still the exclusive and luxurious destination that had been a favourite of Princess Margaret and Mick Jagger.”
The island is famous for its stunning white-sand beaches.
The clan liked to have sporty holidays.
“Even when they were on holiday, the Middletons remained active and spent their time horse-riding, playing tennis and practising yoga,” wrote Moody.
That didn’t stop Kate tanning while on her holiday though.
She added: “There was a no-alcohol policy, so there were lots of early nights after an exhausting day of exploring.”
However, in many ways, Kate’s gap year experiences helped prepare her for royal life.
On the trip she proved herself to be a good team leader as was adept at interacting with the local people, all the while being “impeccably behaved.”
