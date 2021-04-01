Kate Middleton: What her family get up to on holidays and what 'always' happens to Kate

Kate Middleton enjoyed many holidays with her own family, just like many young Britons, before she married and had three children. Many of the Middleton’s holiday hobbies likely feature on Kate’s holidays even now. So what do the Middleton family get up to when away?

The Duke of Cambridge's great aunt, and the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, loved Mustique. Recalling the year 2008, Moody wrote: "The Caribbean island had become a favourite with the Middletons thanks to its old-fashioned charm – and the fact that it is totally private. "While other Caribbean destinations had been modernized, Mustique was still the exclusive and luxurious destination that had been a favourite of Princess Margaret and Mick Jagger." The island is famous for its stunning white-sand beaches.

However, Kate’s family didn’t just stick to sunbathing. The clan liked to have sporty holidays. “Even when they were on holiday, the Middletons remained active and spent their time horse-riding, playing tennis and practising yoga,” wrote Moody. That didn’t stop Kate tanning while on her holiday though.