Lee Collins dead: Yeovil Town captain dies aged 32

National League side Yeovil Town have announced that their captain has sadly died aged 32. A club statement read: “All at Yeovil Town Football Club are mourning the loss of club captain Lee Collins.

“Lee sadly passed away yesterday and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. “We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this time. “The club will make no further comment at this time. “Our game with Altrincham tomorrow has been postponed.” Collins started his career at Wolves in 2007 but he did not make any appearances for the Molineux side.

He had temporary loan spells with Hereford and Port Vale before he decided to make Vale Park his permanent home. After 120 appearances over a three-year spell the defender moved to Barnsley, Shrewsbury (on loan), Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green Rovers before settling in Yeovil in 2019. Collins was on the bench for the club’s 3-1 victory over Barnet last Saturday and was due to be in the squad which faces Altrincham tomorrow. That match has now been postponed. Tributes have poured in for Collins, with a host of Football League clubs sending their thoughts and prayers.

Former club Northampton wrote: “Northampton Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former defender Lee Collins. “32 year old Lee made 86 appearances for the club between February 2013 and June 2015, playing in the May 2013 play off semi finals against Cheltenham Town and the final against Bradford City at Wembley. “His final game for the club came in April 2015 before he moved on to Mansfield Town. “He followed that with spells at Forest Green Rovers and was club captain at Yeovil Town.