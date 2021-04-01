Lily-Rose Depp, 21, Rocks Crop Top & Gives Smoldering Look To The Camera For V Magazine Cover

Lily-Rose Depp looked just like her dad Johnny Depp when she stunned in a new black and white photoshoot for the cover of V Magazine.

Johnny Depp‘s lookalike daughter Lily-Rose Depp , 21, was the spitting image of her dad on a new magazine cover. The brunette beauty appeared on the cover of V Magazine’s ‘Chanel Book’ and rocked a black and white crop top. She paired the long-sleeved top with a bedazzled Chanel headband while her hair was styled in crimped waves. The up-and-coming model turned actress offered the camera a smoldering look, along with a sultry pout, as she donned feathered brows and smudged eye makeup.

The new snap comes a few months after Lily-Rose’s former flame Timothée Chalamet opened up about those pictures in a GQ profile. The 24-year-old Oscar-nominee, spoke candidly about images that surfaced during a getaway with his The King, and then girlfriend, while in Italy. “I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” Timothée recalled of the trip.

“I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved , and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he explained. However, the Call Me By Your Name star would awaken the next day to photos of him and Lilly-Rose making out on the deck of the boat in Capri. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” Timothée went on, expressing how uncomfortable he felt when the photos went viral online.

“And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?!” Timothée said, exacerbated. “Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!” Fans theorized that Timothée and Lily-Rose ended their relationship in April 2020 . Although the former co-stars never addressed the end of their relationship outright, it was seemingly confirmed when Timothée was seen making out with actress Eiza González in June 2020.

Emily Selleck