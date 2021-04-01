Long covid in UK: Shocking 1.1million record having 'long covid' – what are the symptoms?

Meanwhile, another 70,000 people first had the virus, or suspected they had the virus, at least one year ago.

In addition, 196,000 people have said that their ability to undertake day-to-day activities has been severely limited.

These shocking figures reveal the further damages coronavirus has caused on top of deaths, hospital admissions and medical staff burnout.

The notorious disease has claimed the lives of 126,713 people within the past 28 days of a positive test result.

