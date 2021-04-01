NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Lyrid meteor shower, super pink moon and other astronomy events...

US

Lyrid meteor shower, super pink moon and other astronomy events happening in April 2021

1 min

127views
92
14 shares, 92 points
There’s a lot happening in the skies in April! Here’s a preview from AccuWeather[1] at some astronomical events to look forward to in the coming weeks:A mysterious pyramid of light will be visible in early April after sunset. It’s called the zodiacal light, and it’s caused by interplanetary dust particles reflecting light from the sun.

Shooting stars will return April 21-22 for the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower, the first since early January. This year, you can expect to see 15-20 meteors per hour.Later in the month, look for the first of the year’s three supermoons to rise on April 26. April’s full moon is knowing as the pink moon, so this one will be a super pink moon.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

References

  1. ^ AccuWeather (accuweather.com)

KTRK

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

92
14 shares, 92 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish