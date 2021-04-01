Man City hatch Erling Haaland and Harry Kane transfer plan which could benefit Man Utd

It gives United a boost in their pursuit of the Norway international, with their pathway becoming slightly easier.
The race is on to sign Haaland this summer with almost every top European side interested.
As well as City and United, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keen.
And with the added fact that with Sergio Aguero leaving at the end of the season,
But Guardiola does not appear to be as confident with alternatives being sought after.
And his agent Mino Raiola seemed to rule out a move to the Etihad after comments about Guardiola.
He said, “I have closed the book already a long time ago. Everybody knows what I think of him personally and he can say what he thinks for me personally.
The youngster was born in Leeds and grew up watching football in England while Old Trafford could be his home next season.
