NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd shortlist former Liverpool transfer target after learning £68m...

Sports

Man Utd shortlist former Liverpool transfer target after learning £68m Jules Kounde price

1 min

130views
95
14 shares, 95 points

The Dutch U21 international is one of a number of names mentioned, with Real Madrid ace Raphael Varane and Pau Torres of Villereal also touted for moves.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Eduardo Camavinga that he will reconsider joining Real Madrid if they decide to sack under-fire manager Zinedine Zidane.

AS report that giving the Frenchman the boot will throw Camavinga’s plans in the air and therefore is keeping his options open about a move to English football, potentially with United.

The player’s agent, London-based Jonathan Barnett has labelled his client the ‘best young player in the world’ and suggested that while deals may be harder this summer, he still expects to break records.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

95
14 shares, 95 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish