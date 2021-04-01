Max Verstappen still lots to learn after Lewis Hamilton 'sold him a dummy' – Hill

“And then Max had the pressure on him, as he knew he had to give it back, and maybe he gave it back a little too soon. He will be going home now and actually thinking to himself ‘damn, damn – I should’ve done this, I should’ve done that.’

“Lewis meanwhile will be thinking ‘gotcha’ – he’s still got a few more things to learn.”

As the fight went down to the very last lap of the race, Hamilton won the nail-biting season opener by just 0.7s.

It was the first time since Sebastian Vettel in 2013 that a non-Mercedes started at the front, paving the way for a potential new rivalry within the championship.