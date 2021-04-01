NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Max Verstappen still lots to learn after Lewis Hamilton 'sold...

Sports

Max Verstappen still lots to learn after Lewis Hamilton 'sold him a dummy' – Hill

1 min

106views
96
15 shares, 96 points

“And then Max had the pressure on him, as he knew he had to give it back, and maybe he gave it back a little too soon. He will be going home now and actually thinking to himself ‘damn, damn – I should’ve done this, I should’ve done that.’

“Lewis meanwhile will be thinking ‘gotcha’ – he’s still got a few more things to learn.”

As the fight went down to the very last lap of the race, Hamilton won the nail-biting season opener by just 0.7s.

It was the first time since Sebastian Vettel in 2013 that a non-Mercedes started at the front, paving the way for a potential new rivalry within the championship.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

96
15 shares, 96 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish