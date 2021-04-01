Outriders early access: How are some playing Outriders early ahead of release time?

Square Enix looks set to launch one of the hottest new games this year, with the Outriders release time just a few hours away. Gamers have been enjoying the large demo made available by the development team, which has also provided plenty of feedback on improving the overall experience. And with the game’s launch date locked in for April 1, some gamers wonder how to play Outriders early across platforms. The good news is that the Outriders servers have gone live early, meaning some lucky gamers can start playing the full experience today. This will mean flying past the content already featured in the content, but that shouldn’t be a problem for those who have been smashing throughout March. The one thing to note here is that while Outriders is going to be available for everyone to play very soon, you probably won’t be getting early access.

CAN I GET EARLY ACCESS TO OUTRIDERS? Outriders early access is not tied to any kind of pre-order promotion or special beta release. Today’s Outriders early access is more connected to promoting the game via the press and streamers. So unless you have been selected as part of this exclusive programme, you probably won’t get to start playing early. The good news is that the Outriders release time has been set for April 1 and console gamers won’t be waiting around a long time to join in. And like mentioned above, the Outriders demo is still available to download and play for those who want to check out the starting areas of the game.

WHAT IS THE OUTRIDERS RELEASE TIME? The Outriders console release time has been confirmed by Square Enix and has been locked in for Midnight on April 1, local time. This means that gamers who are playing on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to start playing straight away on Wednesday, April 1. But while there is good news for console gamers, PC gamers will need to wait longer before they gain access. According to the latest release date news, Outriders will unlock on PC at 5pm BST in the UK and 9am PST in the United States. A message from the Outriders team adds: “It’s to ensure that we have the maximum amount of staff support on hand and working.