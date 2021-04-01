PC Building Simulator: Mega Update Available Now

Summary PC Building Simulator’s free 1.2.0 update brings over 250 new parts including the newest AMD Ryzen processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics cards.

All branded partner workshop DLCs are now available on Xbox One.

The latest Xbox One version comes with new features, optimizations, and support for mouse and keyboard, all built for the platform.

Hello PC Builders!

Over the last few months, we’ve been hard at work bringing the ultimate PC building experience to Xbox One, overhauling much of the existing game. Our latest update to PC Building Simulator is available now, bringing heaps of new features, performance optimizations, hundreds of new parts and the often-requested mouse and keyboard support.

New parts, partners and filters

Players can now take their PC building empire to the next level with hundreds of new real-world licensed parts, including CPUs and GPUs from some of the latest hardware releases. In addition to new parts, we’re also adding a number of new partners such as Kolink and SteelSeries, along with signature cases and peripherals respectively.





To help players get the most out of our growing library of components, we’ve also developed a comprehensive filter system for both the store and inventory, streamlining the building process.

Introducing Workshop DLC

Another part of this update we’re really excited about is bringing all the different workshop DLCs to Xbox One – fans can now build anywhere, from the sci-fi depths of the Aorus lab, to behind the scenes of the famous Overclockers UK store.





Each workshop DLC was created in collaboration with a real PC enthusiast brand, and adds a new aesthetic usable in both career and free build modes.

Mouse and Keyboard support

Finally, in addition to significant amounts of optimization, this update includes full support for mouse and keyboard, giving players an additional way to approach their PC building experience. Thanks to all the players who contacted us with feedback, the community support has helped us to shape our second update, including this often requested feature.





