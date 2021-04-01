NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Piers Morgan aims jibe at Meghan Markle in 'April Fools'...

Piers Morgan aims jibe at Meghan Markle in 'April Fools' quip about returning to GMB

Piers’ new comments about Justin Welby were prompted after the Archbishop was quizzed on Meghan and Harry’s official wedding day in an interview with with la Repubblica.

Mr Welby said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding.

“The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false.”

The Archbishop was responding to Meghan telling Oprah in their chat: “You know, three days before our wedding we got married.

“No-one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”

