Pirates of the Caribbean banned: Why Johnny Depp film was not released in China

While his friends Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) figured out how to save him, Mr Gibbs (Kevin McNally) revealed a stark detail about the Pelagostos tribe.
He said: “Worse, as it turns out. See, the Pelegostos believe that Jack is a god in human form and they intend to do him the honour of releasing him from his fleshy prison.”
Mr Cotton (David Bailie) then bit Mr Gibbs illustrating the point, prompting the sailor to add: “They’ll roast him and eat him.”
According to the Pirates Fandom website, Jack Sparrow was originally going to say: “I notice you’ve got loads of women everywhere, but very few children. Why is that? Are the little ones a bit more tasty, then?” before it was removed from the movie.
This was enough for the Chinese Film Bureau to ban the film in their region, as they have a strict “no cannibalism” rule for their films.
Dead Man’s Chest was also banned for another reason: It included ghosts.
Dead Man’s Chest didn’t struggle without the Chinese market, however.
The budget of the film was doubled from its predecessor to $ 225 million and made an incredible $ 1.06 billion at the box office.
A similar censorship issue was brought up in the final film of the trilogy, At World’s End.
Although the actor had around 20 minutes of screen time in the movie, Disney made appropriate changes to allow the film to be released in China.
The film studio went on to cut out half of Chow Run Fat’s screen time to achieve a release.
At World’s End was then released on May 25, 2007 and made a whopping $ 961 million at the box office, on a $ 300 million budget.
