Gaming

PS Plus Games: What games have been added for April? Full list

PlayStation Plus subscribers look forward to free games each month, with a range of genres available to download for no extra cost. The free games are announced on the last Wednesday of each month, so which free games are available for April 2021?

PlayStation revealed the games on their website and tweeted to let fans know what they could be playing free next month. 

The gaming giant said: Ride the broken road, fight nazi zombies, and liberate your fellow Mudokons. Your April PlayStation Plus games are:

Days Gone (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5)

Express.co.uk explores each of these games in more detail below.

“And that opposing forces will use every means at their well-funded disposal, from propaganda to brute force, to beat back even the smallest uprising.”

Due for release on April 6, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a continuation of the 2014 Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! and a re-imagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus.

As the game is yet to be released, Oddworld: Soulstorm has not received any reviews.

However, fans have been eager for the game judging by social media reaction.

Writing on YouTube under the official trailer one person said: “I was there 20 years ago. I’m still here 20 years later.”

Another added: “Can’t wait for this game.”

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – PS4

This third-person shooter is a sequel to the 2015 compilation game Zombie Army Trilogy.

Hitler’s hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4.

Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing new campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon.

Continue the alternate history of Zombie Army Trilogy in huge new levels, and uncover a sinister plan that takes the Survivor Brigade across Italy and beyond.

In terms of reviews, Zombie Army 4: Dead War has a score of 72 on Metacritic, based on 60 critic reviews, while the user score marks the game at 6.4 out of 10.

All three games above will be available to download from Tuesday, April 6 to Monday, May 3.

You will need a PlayStation Plus account to download the games, and this requires a subscription. 

On the PlayStation website, a 12-month subscription for PS Plus currently costs £49.99 which equates to £4.17.

A three-month subscription costs £19.99, equivalent to £6.67 a month.

Alternatively, a monthly subscription costs £6.99 a month.

Subscriptions will continue and renew at the given date unless cancelled.

