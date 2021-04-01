PS Plus Games: What games have been added for April? Full list

PlayStation Plus subscribers look forward to free games each month, with a range of genres available to download for no extra cost. The free games are announced on the last Wednesday of each month, so which free games are available for April 2021?

The gaming giant said: Ride the broken road, fight nazi zombies, and liberate your fellow Mudokons. Your April PlayStation Plus games are:

“And that opposing forces will use every means at their well-funded disposal, from propaganda to brute force, to beat back even the smallest uprising.”

Due for release on April 6, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a continuation of the 2014 Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! and a re-imagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus.

As the game is yet to be released, Oddworld: Soulstorm has not received any reviews.

However, fans have been eager for the game judging by social media reaction.

