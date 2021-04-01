Rheumatoid arthritis symptoms: The four warning signs in your fingers – 'numb, tingle'

A number of these symptoms may indicate carpal tunnel syndrome – a complication of rheumatoid arthritis.

Carpal tunnel syndrome is caused by pressure on the median nerve – this nerve runs from your forearm through a narrow passageway in your wrist (the carpal tunnel) to your hand, explains the Arthritis Foundation (AF).

According to the AF, carpal tunnel syndrome may cause hands and fingers to:

Burn

Tingle

Feel numb

Feel swollen (even if they are not actually swollen).

“Without treatment, burning and tingling may travel up the arm,” warns the health body.

