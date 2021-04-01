Rheumatoid arthritis symptoms: The four warning signs in your fingers – 'numb, tingle'

Carpal tunnel syndrome is caused by pressure on the median nerve – this nerve runs from your forearm through a narrow passageway in your wrist (the carpal tunnel) to your hand, explains the Arthritis Foundation (AF).
According to the AF, carpal tunnel syndrome may cause hands and fingers to:
- Burn
- Tingle
- Feel numb
- Feel swollen (even if they are not actually swollen).
“Without treatment, burning and tingling may travel up the arm,” warns the health body.
What’s more, eating healthily can promote weight loss, which eases the pressure on joints.
“Salmon, tuna, sardines, herring and other cold-water fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help control inflammation,” says the Arthritis Foundation (AF).
What’s more, fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants; compounds which help stabilise molecules called free radicals that can trigger inflammation and damage cells, notes the health body.
Studies show that a Mediterranean diet, which consists of lots of fruits and vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, is a good choice for people with rheumatoid arthritis.
According to the British Dietetic Association (BDA), a vegetarian diet may help relieve symptoms for some.
But you should speak to your doctor or dietitian to make sure you are still getting enough nutrients, the BDA advises.
When you’re in pain and feel fatigued, being physically active may be the last thing on your mind.
But research shows that exercise helps to relieve rheumatoid arthritis symptoms and improve day-to-day functioning.
“Make sure to talk to your doctor before starting an exercise program and incorporate a mix of flexibility, range of motion, aerobic and strengthening exercises,” advises the Arthritis Foundation (AF).
