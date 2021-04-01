San Diego County teachers can go to the USS Midway Museum for free

The museum said it’s getting a jump start on Teacher Appreciation Month, which is during the month of May. The offer starts on April 1 and will run through May 31.

“Teachers have worked incredibly hard to continue to provide quality education to our county’s youth during the pandemic, and as a learning museum, the Midway has tremendous appreciation for all their amazing efforts over the past year,” officials at the Midway said. “This FREE ticket offer is the Midway’s desire of recognizing and saying thank you to our countywide teachers.”

This complimentary ticket offer is available at the Midway ticket booth only. Teachers must provide proof by presenting a teacher credential ID. The offer is available to teachers only.

