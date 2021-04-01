Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, 3, Crashes Dad Alexis’ Podcast: Watch Adorable Video

Olympia Ohanian made a surprise appearance during her dad’s podcast and rocked some headphones and a princess dress for the cute ‘one take’ video!

Serena Williams precocious youngster, Olympia Ohanian , made a special appearance on her dad, Alexis Ohanian ‘s, podcast! In a clip from the episode, which the Reddit co-founder, 37, shared to Instagram on March 31, the adorable three-year-old, clad in a Princess Belle dress, climbed onto her papa’s lap to be a part of his video and podcast. “What you doing?” Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., asked her dad.

“Um…making a video,” Alexis, who shares Olympia with the 23-time Grand Slam champion , 39, replied. Upon asking his sweet little girl if she wanted to be a part of the fun video, Olympia told her dad, “I need earphones!” Obliging his little girl’s request, Alexis picked up a pair of bulky headphones and placed them on his daughter’s head. Olympia started to repeat the words her dad said, encouraging listeners to make their seat deposits for Angel City , the group responsible for bringing a women’s soccer team to Los Angeles!

Olympia did a wonderful job and was purely poised for the fun little video. But as her dad continued to speak, Olympia made sure he knew that her portion was done, rolling a few “yeah, yeah, yeahs” off of her tongue. “Olympia, you’re not serious,” Alexis jokingly said to his three-year-old. As Olympia hopped off of her dad’s lap, she bid a final “bye” to listeners and her headphones were removed. “I wasn’t planning on including Jr. in this but such is life – can you tell we did this in 1 take?” Alexis captioned the video.

Just as Serena loves to spend quality time with her baby girl, Alexis also enjoys every single moment with Junior. Alexis has been a great role model for Olympia , just like her famous mom. He loves to include Olympia in a lot of fun videos and social media posts, and always makes sure that she is there with him whenever Serena is on the tennis court .

More recently, Alexis celebrated his brilliant wife and adorable daughter on International Women’s Day ! “Celebrating these two women every day,” Alexis captioned a photo of Serena and Olympia. “Trying to use my power, platform, and privilege to open doors that’ll be the legacy I leave this Boss Baby.” We cannot wait to see this duo more in the future!

Julia Teti