Simon Calder: Britons will holiday in France despite lockdown

Travel

Simon Calder: Britons will holiday in France despite lockdown – 'absolutely confident'

Despite this, travel expert Simon Calder remains optimistic about the possibility of holidays.

“I am absolutely confident we will be able to travel on holiday to France this summer,” he told Good Morning Britain.

However, he admitted there may be a bit of a wait before Britons are given the green light.

“I just don’t know if that is going to be on May 17, the very first possible date for international travel, or whether we will have to wait a bit until some time in June or even July,” he explained.

