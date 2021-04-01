NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens to visitors April 1

Entertainment

Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens to visitors April 1

1 min

77views
57
11 shares, 57 points
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On the first day theme parks are permitted to reopen in California, Six Flags Magic Mountain will fire up its roller coasters and begin welcoming back visitors Thursday.

The park will reopen for members and pass holders Thursday and Friday, then welcome the general public starting Saturday.

Because of coronavirus concerns, tickets and reservations will be available online to California residents only.

Capacity will be limited to 15%, but will be allowed to increase to 25% on Monday, when Los Angeles County enacts loosened restrictions under the orange tier of the state’s economic reopening blueprint.

Visitors will also be limited to groups 10 or fewer, and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is permitted.

Los Angeles County’s other major theme park, Universal Studios Hollywood, will be reopening April 16. Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim are set to reopen April 30. Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park will reopen in May.

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

57
11 shares, 57 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish