Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens to visitors April 1

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — On the first day theme parks are permitted to reopen in California, Six Flags Magic Mountain will fire up its roller coasters and begin welcoming back visitors Thursday.

The park will reopen for members and pass holders Thursday and Friday, then welcome the general public starting Saturday.

Because of coronavirus concerns, tickets and reservations will be available online to California residents only.

Capacity will be limited to 15%, but will be allowed to increase to 25% on Monday, when Los Angeles County enacts loosened restrictions under the orange tier of the state’s economic reopening blueprint.