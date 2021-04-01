Smyths PS5 UK stock April update releasing before Game and Amazon PlayStation 5 restocks

UK PS5 stock hunters have been warned that Smyths Toys could be the next major retailer to get a shipment of next-gen consoles.

News shared earlier this week suggests that Smyths will be one of the next retailers to offer the chance to buy a PlayStation 5, following months of frustrations.

The good news is that Smyths is expected to be followed by Game and Amazon, who are reportedly receiving more stock in April.

But while there’s going to be plenty of chances at buying a PS5 console this month, there won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

Stock tracker accounts suggest that the next Smyths PS5 stock will offer a limited number of consoles.

This will mean that gamers will only have a slim chance at purchasing a PS5 this week, and they will need a lot of luck on their side.

