NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

S&P 500 crosses 4,000 for the first time after Biden...

Business

S&P 500 crosses 4,000 for the first time after Biden unveils $2.25 trillion spending plan for infrastructure

1 min

162views
117
17 shares, 117 points

Technology shares, led by chipmakers, have seen major gains as investors’ sentiment lifted on strong optimism about US economic growth, along with a buoyant earnings outlook by US computer chip maker Micron.

The S&P 500, which tracks the stock performances of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the US, jumped 0.8% to cross the 4,000 mark for the first time, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.25% to 33,062.

Meanwhile, broad market index also set an all-time intraday high as the Nasdaq rose 1.74%.Seven of the eleven S&P sectors grew, with technology and communication services gaining more than 1.5%.
Also on rt.com Boom Bust explores what Biden’s $ 2 TRILLION infrastructure plan is all about
Stocks reportedly jumped after US President Joe Biden announced a massive infrastructure spending plan totaling $ 2.25 trillion. The proposal comes as the first of a two-part program to help the nation’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan includes a doubling of federal funding for public transportation, $ 650 billion for clean water and high-speed broadband, more than $ 500 billion in spending on manufacturing, and $ 400 billion for improved care for the elderly and people with disabilities.
Also on rt.com Global banks bracing for losses amid US hedge fund collapse
The forthcoming report on the US jobs market, which is expected to reveal that massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drive is helping the labor market to recover, also boosted sentiment, as investors shrug off the latest data from last week, about the rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits.  

Micron Technology has turned up the heat after gaining 4.8% on a better-than-expected forecast for third-quarter revenues amid higher demand for memory chips.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

RT

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

117
17 shares, 117 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish