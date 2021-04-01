Spain: FCDO removes some entry restrictions for UK arrivals but strict rules remain

The requirement applies to all passengers arriving by air or sea, regardless of their residence status in Spain or the length of time they intend on staying.

“A minimum fine of €3000 may be issued to anyone who arrives in Spanish airports or ports from ‘risk’ countries without adequate evidence of a negative PCR, TMA or LAMP test,” warns the FCDO

“While TMA and LAMP tests are not currently widely available in the UK, you should refer to testing facilities directly for specific information on the types of tests available to you, prior to booking an appointment.”

Britons are further warned not to use NHS testing to facilitate travel.