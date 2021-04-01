Spain holidays: Huge U-turn over mandatory mask law after British holidaymakers outraged

Spain authorities explained this includes beaches and other tourist destinations. What’s more, the rule applies even if there is an interpersonal distance of more than 1.5 metres. Previously, those in Spain were only required to wear a mask outside when there was less than 1.5 metres distance between them.

It was explained that masks won’t be mandatory on the beaches of Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza and the other Balearic Islands as long as there is distance between people, if you are with your social bubble or if you are sunbathing, reported the Europa Press. Councillor of Health, Patricia Gómez, explained the Balearics will continue to maintain this measure, agreed in November in the Government Council. However, face masks must be worn if you are on the beach and meeting up with another social bubble and a maximum of six people. Gómez specified the details after participating in the Interterritorial Health Council. DON’T MISS

At the meeting, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, explained the “New Normality Law,” published on Tuesday in the Official State Gazette, but drafted in June of last year as a Decree Law, has been decontextualised. Therefore she has proposed working in a technical-legal committee with the participation of the different regions to modify the measure, “provided there is consensus.” Over on the Canary Islands, anyone swimming or sunbathing won’t have to don a mask. With no end date in sight for Spanish face mask rules, Britons may have to observe the new mask law when travel to Spain is permitted again. Being made to wear a mask while visiting beaches or swimming pools may be less than desirable for many tourists. One wrote on Twitter in reaction to the order to wear masks on beaches: “I will not be going to Spain. I was going to book a trip to Palma for a weekend and then a family holiday maybe, but I will not be wearing a mask outside anywhere.” Another wrote: “I’ll not bother looking at Spain for a holiday then. Sitting on a beach in only shorts and a face mask isn’t for me.”