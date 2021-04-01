Taurus love match The most compatible star sign for Taurus to date and marry.

TAURUS is known for being one of the most hardworking zodiac signs, and they won’t stop until they’re pleased with the outcome. Taurus may be one in two paces represented by a bull – slow and steady or prepared to fill up.

Taurus is a star sign that symbolises ambition and trustworthiness. Between April 20 and May 20, this star sign is born. But, if they were to date and marry, who would be their most compatible star sign?

Each star sign has unique characteristics and personality traits, resulting in a monthly horoscope. Each star sign is also compatible with another Zodiac sign when it comes to dating and marriage.

Earlier in the year, the British astrologer Russell Grant said: “You put much energy into your relationship and you’re very grateful.

“They will feel physically and emotionally good to receive tender loving care of others.”

While personality is important for a lasting relationship, Taureans must sense a physical connection from the beginning if a romance starts.

The star sign is also dominated by Venus, a world of beauty and love that makes her partner very romantic and supportive.

Taurus holds their traditional values and is often shown by gifts.

“But those who wish to deceive a Tauru first need to overcome the formidable external barriers that this sign places before them. Horoscope.com declares.

“Bulls will not let anyone see their inner life. Until you prove your true worth they may appear a little formal and standoffed.”

Taurus can have the reputation of being stubborn, but this can also be interpreted as a relationship.

Virgo, Pisces and Capricorn are the best matches for a Taurus. On deeper level a Taurus and a Virgin can live a lifetime.

READ MORE: Taurus personality traits: What are Taurus star signs like? Positive & negative attributes