The Atelier Ryza Series Has Shipped One Million Copies, Koei Tecmo Celebrates With Free DLC Costumes

Update [Thu 1st Apr, 2021 03:35 BST]: Koei Tecmo has now given Atelier Ryza fans a first look at the DLC costumes. There’s the White Lily of Summer for the first game and High Summer Formal for the second game. As part of these celebrations, both games are also currently 20% off their standard price.

Original Story [Tue 30th Mar, 2021 01:30 BST]: Gust’s hard work has paid off with Koei Tecmo announcing the Atelier Ryza series has now shipped over one million copies worldwide. The latest entry, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy, only arrived on the Nintendo Switch at the beginning of this year.

To celebrate this milestone, Koei Tecmo will be releasing a “special DLC costume” for players of the second and the first game, Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout (released on the Switch in 2019). The publisher also revealed it would be re-releasing two bonus costumes. These will be available on 31st March, and include the Summer Adventure outfit and Divertimento’s Embrace outfit:

“To celebrate shipping one million copies of the Ryza series, we will be releasing a special DLC costume for #AtelierRyza and #AtelierRyza2 at a later date! We are excited to reveal that we will also be re-releasing the bonus costumes from #AtelierRyza!”

Have you picked up an entry in the Atelier Ryza series yet? If you haven’t yet, why not check out our review of the second game – we said it was a relaxed and enchanting classic JRPG that was well worth a look.