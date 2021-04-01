NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

The Elder Scrolls Online to be Optimized for Xbox Series...

Gaming

The Elder Scrolls Online to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S on June 8

3 min

110views
75
12 shares, 75 points
Arriving June 8 as a digital download, The Elder Scrolls Online will be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S and will utilize the native power of the consoles to dramatically boost the game’s fidelity and performance. These visual enhancements include improvements to the game’s draw distance, antialiasing, reflections, lighting, and more. When running in Performance Mode, Xbox Series X|S players can even run the game at 60 frames per second!

And thanks to Smart Delivery, this major overhaul to the game’s visuals and performance will be 100% free for all players who make the move to the powerful Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Blackwood Prologue

The Optimized version of the game arrives in tandem with the Blackwood Chapter and Update 30 on June 8, but you can begin the story that takes you to this new zone and adventure right now with the launch of the Blackwood Prologue. Free for all current ESO players, this prologue questline has players team up with Eveli Sharp-Arrow and the Dremora Lyranth to investigate the operations of a new cult. What you uncover in these two new quests will set up your adventures in Blackwood and the rest of the Gates of Oblivion storyline!

The Elder Scrolls Online to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S on June 8

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is this year’s major chapter release and features a new zone to explore, new stories to experience, and introduces the new Companion System, allowing you to explore Tamriel with an NPC who will fight by your side and have their own unique character and quests.

The Elder Scrolls Online to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S on June 8

Free Play Days and Sale

Thinking about exploring Tamriel for the first time? You can try The Elder Scrolls Online out for yourself right now with our Free Play Days Event! Live until April 13, you can get access to the ESO base game (that includes 23 zones, four classes, and the main storyline) and begin your adventures (Xbox Live Gold required). Finally, should you wish to continue your story beyond the Free Play Days Event, you can also pick up the base game and last year’s Greymoor Chapter, part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure, at 67% off!

With the upcoming Blackwood Chapter and the Optimized for Xbox Series X|S update on June 8, and the Free Play Days event and sale now live, this is the perfect time to jump into The Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox — we’ll see you in Tamriel!

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood
Xbox Live

The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood

Bethesda Softworks

156
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood is the ultimate Elder Scrolls experience and includes the Base Game and all Chapters: • Blackwood (New for 2021) • Greymoor • Elsweyr • Summerset • Morrowind Pre-purchase now to begin your adventure immediately in the base game or previous Chapters and gain instant access to the Nagahide Welwa Ravager Mount, plus bonus content at launch: • Dremora Kynreeve Outfit • Deadlands Wamasu Pet • 1× Iron Atronach Crate, including exclusive randomized loot • 3× Blackwood Treasure Maps • 2× Experience Scrolls, granting Double XP ULTIMATE FREEDOM—Create your ultimate RPG character, play solo or adventure with friends, and determine your fate in an ever-expanding world. With no level restrictions, go anywhere, at any time in a truly open world. In The Elder Scrolls Online, the choice is yours. CHOOSE YOUR ADVENTURE—With a new tutorial, begin your adventure where you like: emerge from Coldharbour in the Base Game, battle Dragons in the Elsweyr Chapter, or get ready to face the Prince of Destruction, Mehrunes Dagon, in Blackwood, the latest Chapter. All content is accessible for new players, and you can switch adventures whenever you like. INCLUDES LATEST CHAPTER: BLACKWOOD—As part of the Gates of Oblivion adventure, a deal made with the Prince of Destruction comes due in Blackwood. Explore Imperial cities and murky bogs, uncover Mehrunes Dagon’s sinister plot, and never adventure alone with the new Companions System.

Dominic Davies, Content Manager, The Elder Scrolls Online

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

75
12 shares, 75 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish