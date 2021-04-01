The Elder Scrolls Online to be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S on June 8

[embedded content]

Arriving June 8 as a digital download,will be Optimized for Xbox Series X|S and will utilize the native power of the consoles to dramatically boost the game’s fidelity and performance. These visual enhancements include improvements to the game’s draw distance, antialiasing, reflections, lighting, and more. When running in Performance Mode, Xbox Series X|S players can even run the game at 60 frames per second!

And thanks to Smart Delivery, this major overhaul to the game’s visuals and performance will be 100% free for all players who make the move to the powerful Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Blackwood Prologue

The Optimized version of the game arrives in tandem with the Blackwood Chapter and Update 30 on June 8, but you can begin the story that takes you to this new zone and adventure right now with the launch of the Blackwood Prologue. Free for all current ESO players, this prologue questline has players team up with Eveli Sharp-Arrow and the Dremora Lyranth to investigate the operations of a new cult. What you uncover in these two new quests will set up your adventures in Blackwood and the rest of the Gates of Oblivion storyline!





The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood is this year’s major chapter release and features a new zone to explore, new stories to experience, and introduces the new Companion System, allowing you to explore Tamriel with an NPC who will fight by your side and have their own unique character and quests.





Free Play Days and Sale

Thinking about exploring Tamriel for the first time? You can try The Elder Scrolls Online out for yourself right now with our Free Play Days Event! Live until April 13, you can get access to the ESO base game (that includes 23 zones, four classes, and the main storyline) and begin your adventures (Xbox Live Gold required). Finally, should you wish to continue your story beyond the Free Play Days Event, you can also pick up the base game and last year’s Greymoor Chapter, part of the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure, at 67% off!

With the upcoming Blackwood Chapter and the Optimized for Xbox Series X|S update on June 8, and the Free Play Days event and sale now live, this is the perfect time to jump into The Elder Scrolls Online on Xbox — we’ll see you in Tamriel!