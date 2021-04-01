‘The number 1 roly around’: UFC star McGregor flashes Rolex, Rolls-Royce & yacht party as he winds up former foe Diaz

UFC star Conor McGregor has flashed his wealth on social media while also taking digs at former octagon rival Nate Diaz.

Following on from demands that the UFC make a ‘McGregor belt’, the Irish scrapper ripped Diaz’s claims that he had once partied on a yacht in Cabo post-fight.

Below mock quotes of such a statement, McGregor posted a picture of two men in a humble row boat and life jackets in the middle of the sea.

“You can’t just go around calling regular boats, yachts,” he wrote elsewhere.

“The rhetoric spread around in this business is disgraceful at times. ‘Nate was partying on a yacht in Cabo’ I demand to see this ‘yacht’. He was fighting for 20k at that exact time. 20k show. 20k win was his exact purse.”

Then showing off the best the ‘Mac Life’ has to offer, McGregor uploaded a clip of himself flashing a gold Rolex in a Rolls-Royce, with the skyline of the UAE providing the back drop.

“The number 1 Roly around. And I’m not talkin Royce,” read his caption.

Still the 32-year-old wasn’t done there.

In quick succession, he shared a video of a late night aboard a luxury yacht, which clearly showed Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab hotel lit up and more of his pride and joy wrist watch alongside fellow revelers.

“You [would] be partied under the table as well ya fat skinny tick,” he quipped in another barb.

Finally Diaz popped up to fight his own corner.

“Who went up two weight classes on half a day’s notice no hesitation and no promotion about it, just did it cause I ain’t no bitch. How’s that, Conor? F*ck you,” he wrote, also on Twitter.

“Whatever you think you did [has] already been done by a real G. Try not to get finished agaaaain!,” Diaz warned.

Who went up two weight classes in half a day notice no hesitation and not promotion about it just did it cause I ain’t no bitch how’s that Conor fuck u Whatever u think u did already been done by a real G Try not to get finished agaaaain pic.twitter.com/eA5zK7Ffp3

— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

Diaz mocked his former foe further by asking “Remember when you never got this back, and tried to carry on with your life?”

“Real martial artists learn where they f*cked up …,” he concluded, above a photo of Diaz dominating McGregor in their first match up at UFC 196 in 2016.

Winning that meeting by a memorable submission, Diaz saw McGregor get his revenge five months later in a rerun clinched on the judges’ scorecards by majority decision.

As willing as ever to get nasty and fire potshots at one another half a decade on, the pair could be due a trilogy meeting once McGregor has ticked off a similar showdown with Dustin Poirier tipped to be announced any day now.

Similarly, a date with Leon Edwards is first up for Diaz.