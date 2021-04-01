These High Rise Ripped Jeans Similar To Megan Fox’s Are Currently On Sale For Under $40

Spring is here & which means it’s officially ripped jeans & T-shirt weather & we have the perfect pair that you will want to rock every day!

Now that spring is here, the warmer weather is also, and if you’re looking for a new pair of jeans that you can wear every day, look no further because we have got you covered. The Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans are currently 42% off the retail price of $ 69.50, which means they can be all yours for $ 39.99, saving you a whopping $ 29.51. Not only are the jeans super affordable, but they also have over 16,600 positive reviews because people absolutely love them. One celeb who has been rocking ripped jeans lately is Megan Fox and if you want to copy her style, then you should invest in these jeans.

The high-waisted skinny jeans are available in a whopping 38 different washes, colors, and styles – whether you want ripped or not. They are super flattering and have frayed hems with gaping holes at the knees, giving them an edgy vibe. They’re the perfect pair of pants to throw on with a light sweater and sneakers, a T-shirt and sandals, or a bodysuit and heels if you want to dress them up. No matter how you style these jeans, the possibilities are endless.

There’s a reason why almost 17,000 people gave these pants positive reviews and it’s because people swear by them. One satisfied customer gushed, “Excellent fit. VERY hard for me to find jeans that fit. I am pretty curvy with a small waist and a big bum. These jeans are the best fitting jeans I’ve ever had, bar none. I went by the measurement chart and ordered my size according to the hip measurement. No waist gap. Couldn’t be happier.”

