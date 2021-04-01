Unforgotten star Peter Egan 'heartbroken' as wife Myra dies after battle with cancer

One penned: “Dearest Peter, my heart breaks for you watching this video. I cannot express my empathy in words, but know that I am here, if I can help in any way. Myra will always be an incredible inspiration to me. She is a beautiful spirit. Thank you for such a brave post.”

Another penned: “Oh Peter. I’m so dreadfully sorry for your loss.”

While a third added: “So very sorry for your pain. She will always be your sweetheart. Forever. Until you meet again, and you will.”

Peter met Myra in 1972 when they were both working on TV drama The Organisation.

The couple share a daughter together and the pair actively campaigned for animal welfare organisations.