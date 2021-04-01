NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Unforgotten star Peter Egan 'heartbroken' as wife Myra dies after...

Celebrities

Unforgotten star Peter Egan 'heartbroken' as wife Myra dies after battle with cancer

1 min

104views
99
15 shares, 99 points

One penned: “Dearest Peter, my heart breaks for you watching this video. I cannot express my empathy in words, but know that I am here, if I can help in any way. Myra will always be an incredible inspiration to me. She is a beautiful spirit. Thank you for such a brave post.”

Another penned: “Oh Peter. I’m so dreadfully sorry for your loss.”

While a third added: “So very sorry for your pain. She will always be your sweetheart. Forever. Until you meet again, and you will.”

Peter met Myra in 1972 when they were both working on TV drama The Organisation.

The couple share a daughter together and the pair actively campaigned for animal welfare organisations.

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
15 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish