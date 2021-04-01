Your Sky TV bill rises today, but Martin Lewis has a simple tip to beat the hike

Sky has been warning its customers for weeks that bills are due to rise …and now, the day has finally arrived when millions will now pay more to tune-in to movies and sports on their TVs. Most Sky Q viewers should only see prices rise by around £3 a month, although some could suddenly see an extra £6 per month added to their bill – that’s over £70 extra a year!

The change to your monthly bill depends on what Sky products you’re paying for and when you signed-up with the company. Anyone affected should have now received an email or letter through the post, but if you are still unsure about how much more you’ll pay then full details can be found here. Speaking about the hike, a spokesperson for Sky told Express.co.uk, “We appreciate the importance of keeping our customers informed, connected and entertained. We know price increases are never welcome and we try to keep prices down whilst still delivering the content our customers love, the flexibility to choose the package that suits them and with leading customer service.” If this price rise has got you a little hot under the collar, it seems there could be a very simple way of getting things reduced. With most service providers, including Sky, BT, EE, Virgin and Vodafone all making things more expensive, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has recently revealed some top tips for getting the price of your TV and phone down. READ MORE: Sky TV prices rise this week so don’t forget this cheaper alternative from Sky

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the deals doyen said: “Price hikes are coming at the end of this month. Vodafone, EE, Three, BT, Sky, TalkTalk Virgin, EE and O2 are all raising prices. If you’ve got one of those contracts it’s time to start haggling. Yes, many customers will not be able to switch because they’re locked into a contract – and the price rise is written in the small print – but millions who are rolling deals can take advantage and save some money. “If you’ve received a letter from your provider on a rise that’s not in the small print, you have 30-days from the day you receive the letter to cancel your contract – again, this is your opportunity to score a lower deal. I’m talking all about call centre haggling – the powerhouse of haggling in the UK.” It’s also a good idea to check out what other providers are offering as this can be a good bargaining tool when speaking to your current supplier.