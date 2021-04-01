Your Sky TV bill rises today, but Martin Lewis has a simple tip to beat the hike

Speaking about the hike, a spokesperson for Sky told Express.co.uk, “We appreciate the importance of keeping our customers informed, connected and entertained. We know price increases are never welcome and we try to keep prices down whilst still delivering the content our customers love, the flexibility to choose the package that suits them and with leading customer service.”
If this price rise has got you a little hot under the collar, it seems there could be a very simple way of getting things reduced. With most service providers, including Sky, BT, EE, Virgin and Vodafone all making things more expensive, Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has recently revealed some top tips for getting the price of your TV and phone down.
“If you’ve received a letter from your provider on a rise that’s not in the small print, you have 30-days from the day you receive the letter to cancel your contract – again, this is your opportunity to score a lower deal. I’m talking all about call centre haggling – the powerhouse of haggling in the UK.”
It’s also a good idea to check out what other providers are offering as this can be a good bargaining tool when speaking to your current supplier.
“If they’re unable to help, politely ask to speak to customer retentions. Explain that you’re going to have to leave and hopefully then they will give you a decent deal to stay.”
Along with getting on the phone and doing your best to convince the call centre that they need to help there other things you can do including taking a look at your bill and checking if there’s anything you can cancel.
Revealing more, Martin Lewis said: “If you’re after a cheaper TV deal, for instance, consider what channels you could easily drop.”
So if your Sky deal has ended now could be a good time to get on the phone and see what deals they are prepared to offer to keep. Good luck!
