Alex Beresford quits social media amid 'relentless racist abuse' after Meghan Markle row

During the spat, Piers declared said he “didn’t believe a word” of Meghan’s account of experiencing racism while she was a Senior Royal and her mental health struggles, which she shared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.
Alex, who defended the Duchess of Sussex in the debate, addressed the abuse he has faced since the confrontation aired has made him want to avoid social media.
The star revealed in reference to his argument with Piers: “Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media.”
“I am a strong person, but I am not made of steel.”
Alex continued to The Telegraph: “The harsh reality, though, is that social media is just a reflection of a bigger problem in society.
“These people are your co-workers, they are even a parent at the school gate.”
Despite not contacting him personally, Alex wished Piers well following his departure from the ITV programme on Twitter.
He tweeted at the time: “Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.
“Over the past few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship.
“We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.”
“On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree.
“I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.
“Personally, Piers has always supported my growth.
“He’s given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!”
