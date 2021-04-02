Alex Beresford quits social media amid 'relentless racist abuse' after Meghan Markle row

Alex Beresford, 40, has opened up on his decision to quit social media after suffering racist abuse. The weather presenter admitted the hateful messages he was receiving online in response to his argument with former Good Morning Britain co-star Piers Morgan, 55, about Meghan Markle were “getting too much”.

It comes after Piers quit GMB after storming off the set following his on-air debate with Alex.

During the spat, Piers declared said he “didn’t believe a word” of Meghan’s account of experiencing racism while she was a Senior Royal and her mental health struggles, which she shared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

Alex, who defended the Duchess of Sussex in the debate, addressed the abuse he has faced since the confrontation aired has made him want to avoid social media.

The star revealed in reference to his argument with Piers: “Since then I have been subjected to relentless racism myself on social media.”

