Amanda Mealing details Charles Venn's passionate calls urging her to not to leave Casualty

It came after his “passionate calls”, asking her to stay in the medical drama.
The small screen favourite has played Connie for 18 years and has no plans to return at the moment.
She first announced she was taking a break on March 1, saying it had been the “most remarkable privilege” to star in the show.
Fans will know her character recently suffered the trauma of her break up with Jacob.
When asked about exiting quietly and telling very few about her decision, she said her on-screen ex made sure she had a good send off.
“Once he [Charles] knew, quite passionate calls from him, asking for me to stay and whatever, and reconsider,”(sic) she stated.
She is mother to Milo, 22 and Otis, 18, who she shares with her husband of 23 years Richard Sainsbury.
Amanda first starred as Connie back in 2004, reprising the role on and off since then.
Amanda stated: “I think being on the show for a long time and a character that is inevitably in every scene, the work schedule is quite gruelling.
“I direct as well and obviously with the schedule the way it is with Casualty I don’t have any time to do other things, so I can only do those when I have annual leave or anything like that.”
