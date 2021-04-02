Amanda Mealing details Charles Venn's passionate calls urging her to not to leave Casualty

Amanda Mealing’s alter ego Connie Beauchamp will exit Casualty tomorrow night. Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine today, the actress detailed how Charles Venn urged her to “reconsider” taking a break from the show.

The 53-year-old said the Jacob Masters actor, 47, organised a virtual goodbye party for her.

It came after his “passionate calls”, asking her to stay in the medical drama.

The small screen favourite has played Connie for 18 years and has no plans to return at the moment.

She first announced she was taking a break on March 1, saying it had been the “most remarkable privilege” to star in the show.

READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes in hospital with pain ‘he’s never experienced’