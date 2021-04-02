Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta weighs in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang conspiracy theory

Mikel Arteta has told Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang that he needs to step up his form if Arsenal are to have a hope of meeting their targets this season.

But he does not buy into the conspiracy theorists that the Gunners captain has taken his foot off the gas since signing a three-year deal worth £55m in September.

On face value, 14 goals this season does not seem a bad return, but it compares badly with the 29 and 31 goals he hit in the preceeding two campaigns.

The sort of goal return that earned him the big bucks at the start of the season.

The drop in ratio has coincided with Arsenal falling to ninth in the table ahead of tonight’s visit by Liverpool.

With all eyes at the Emirates still on that fourth place – nine points ahead of them with just nine games to go – Arteta makes no bones about his top striker needing to pull something out of the bag.

