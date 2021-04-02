AstraZeneca vaccine: 25 more reports of blood clots but MHRA says 'benefits outweigh risk'

“On the basis of this ongoing review, the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks,” said the MHRA.
It added: “You should continue to get your vaccine when invited to do so.”
The MHRA approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine based on a trial containing more than 23,000 participants.
- Throbbing or cramping pain
- Swelling
- Redness or warmth in a leg or arm
Other warning signs include:
- Breathlessness
- Sharp chest pain, which may be worse when breathing in
- A cough
- Coughing up blood
“Blood clots can be life threatening if not treated quickly,” warned the national health body, so it’s important to call 111.
There are also some things you can not do to lower the chances of a blood clot, such as:
- Don’t smoke
- Don’t drink lots of alcohol
- Don’t sit for long periods of time
“Staying healthy and active can help prevent them,” said the national health body.
If you do have any signs of a blood clot, do seek medical support as they need to be treated quickly.
