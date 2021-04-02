AstraZeneca vaccine side effects: 11 that occur 'shortly after' receiving jab

If you have a high temperature that lasts longer than two days, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, you may have coronavirus, it adds.

How to respond

If you have any of the main symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), get a test as soon as possible.

You and anyone you live with should stay at home and not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.

Anyone in your support bubble should also stay at home if you have been in close contact with them since your symptoms started or during the 48 hours before they started.

