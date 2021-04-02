'Bold spirit': Leander mom fatally stabbed was a police department dispatcher, son arrested

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Leander police say the victim at the homicide scene they responded to on Wednesday morning was one of their own, and the person police arrested for the deadly stabbing was her son.

Police arrested Miles Speight, 19, after a four-hour search Wednesday morning.

Miles Speight, 19 (Leander Police Photo)

In an update Thursday, Leander police said the victim was Rowena Speight, the suspect’s mother, and that she worked as a telecommunications officer for the department since 2016.

Police say Speight stabbed his mother at a location on Hero Way West near North Bagdad Road.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators say his grandmother called 911 after she awoke to screaming and found him on top of his mother in the kitchen.

Police responded to the scene at 2:43 a.m. after medics called them to help with a possible stabbing.

Rowena was dead when police arrived. Police say her son ran from the scene before they got there, but they did find the possible murder weapon.

Leander Police investigate a homicide on Hero Way West. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

On Thursday, officers said Wednesday was a very difficult day for their officers.

“She will always be remembered for her bold spirit and her love of the Lord,” a tweet from the department reads. “Yesterday [Wednesday] was one of the hardest days for our department as our investigation of an early morning domestic violence incident resulted in the death of one of our own.”

Those who knew Rowena outside of the Leander Police Department say her smile radiated for miles.

“To me she would be somebody you would want to model after to be a mother, and how she talked about her kids… her kids were everything to her,” said Michele Conner, a friend of Rowena’s.

Rowena’s ‘bold spirit’ stretched far beyond the four walls of LPD. On Sundays, she worked inside the Upwards Church nursery.

“She just loved the kids and did an amazing job teaching them and connecting with the parents,” said Upwards Church Pastor Darrell Koop. “She did such a good job that my son never wanted to leave her pre-school class. Instead of moving to first grade, he just became her helper.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of one of our own, Telecommunications Officer Rowena Speight. Yesterday was one of the hardest days for our department as our investigation of an early morning domestic violence incident resulted in the death of one of our own. pic.twitter.com/TA3k5BJ3Jt — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) April 1, 2021

Koop says when she wasn’t teaching pre-school, she was helping with the church women’s ministry.

“She just had such a powerful personality that drew people in,” said Koop. “I got lots of texts from people saying they felt numb or that they’re physically hurting from her loss.”

Miles is charged with murder. A judge has set his bond at $ 400,000. According to the arrest affidavit, Miles told police they were arguing over his medication, and Rowena did not understand how it made him feel, so he snapped. Family members told police he has bipolar disorder and could possibly be schizophrenic.

