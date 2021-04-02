Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards news this week come with a future update

This week’s Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris will be kicking off very soon, complete with the latest armour pieces and weapons. The event has undergone some changes since its return and has had more success in drawing gamers back each week. And while we don’t know what combo of Trials of Osiris rewards will be made available today, we know when it will be best to check it all out. Bungie confirmed earlier in Season of the Chosen, Saint-14 is the full-time Trials of Osiris vendor, residing in the Tower Hangar with his pigeons and ship. And visiting him will be worth it for those who can smash through the Crucible and score some wins as Saint’s inventory updates with Trials Passages, Bounties, and the option to turn in Trials Tokens.

Some things have also stayed the same, with Bungie making sure that the Trials of Osiris playlist becomes active each week from Friday to Tuesday. The map rotations continue each week, although Bungie has made changes to the weapons you can pick up during an event. Last week saw both The Messenger and The Adept Messenger weapons made available. The normal Messenger could be unlocked by putting together three wins, the fancier Adept version needed a flawless run of seven wins. We don’t know what new rewards will be added to the roster this week, but we do know that gamers will want to check back at 5pm BST for the latest news. Bungie never shares a full list of rewards but it won’t take Guardians long to blitz through the Crucible and share the news.

The development team behind the hit shooter has also confirmed how they plan to make changes to Trials Of Osiris during Season 14. This includes tweaks being made to perks like Celerity, with Bungie confirming this list: Nightfall weapons: Bottomless Grief grants a permanently active +30 to Magazine.

Bottomless Grief is now a fixed alternate perk in the left column on Adept drops of Nightfall weapons (i.e. you can switch between that and the randomly rolled perk in the inspection screen). Trials weapons: Celerity grants a permanently active +20 to both Reload and Handling.

Celerity is now a fixed alternate perk in the right column on Adept drops of Trials weapons (i.e. you can switch between that and the randomly rolled perk in the inspection screen).

Moving forward, we’re not done with origin perks, and hope to have something that better achieved our goals in a future release.