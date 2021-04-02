Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards news this week come with a future update

The event has undergone some changes since its return and has had more success in drawing gamers back each week.
And while we don’t know what combo of Trials of Osiris rewards will be made available today, we know when it will be best to check it all out.
Bungie confirmed earlier in Season of the Chosen, Saint-14 is the full-time Trials of Osiris vendor, residing in the Tower Hangar with his pigeons and ship.
And visiting him will be worth it for those who can smash through the Crucible and score some wins as Saint’s inventory updates with Trials Passages, Bounties, and the option to turn in Trials Tokens.
The map rotations continue each week, although Bungie has made changes to the weapons you can pick up during an event.
Last week saw both The Messenger and The Adept Messenger weapons made available.
The normal Messenger could be unlocked by putting together three wins, the fancier Adept version needed a flawless run of seven wins.
We don’t know what new rewards will be added to the roster this week, but we do know that gamers will want to check back at 5pm BST for the latest news.
Bungie never shares a full list of rewards but it won’t take Guardians long to blitz through the Crucible and share the news.
This includes tweaks being made to perks like Celerity, with Bungie confirming this list:
Nightfall weapons:
- Bottomless Grief grants a permanently active +30 to Magazine.
- Bottomless Grief is now a fixed alternate perk in the left column on Adept drops of Nightfall weapons (i.e. you can switch between that and the randomly rolled perk in the inspection screen).
Trials weapons:
- Celerity grants a permanently active +20 to both Reload and Handling.
- Celerity is now a fixed alternate perk in the right column on Adept drops of Trials weapons (i.e. you can switch between that and the randomly rolled perk in the inspection screen).
- Moving forward, we’re not done with origin perks, and hope to have something that better achieved our goals in a future release.
“For performance reasons, we have a maximum number of perks that can run on a character at a time. Legendary weapons have a threshold per weapon, and many of them are right at the limit – adding a perk on top of that without taking one away causes Bad Things to Happen, in the form of random parts of perks turning off.
“Adding a new perk column to weapons from a specific source introduces power creep, and pretty soon we’d end up having to do the same to weapons from other sources.
“Adding a new perk column to ONLY Adept weapons would work against the third goal of Adept weapons, and we believe would feel bad for players dying to Adept weapons that are able to stack Celerity with things like Outlaw and Rampage.”
