Diabetes type 2 symptoms: How to tell your foot ulcer is a sign of diabetes – key features

Foot ulcers are one of the main visual signs of diabetic neuropathy.
According to Buoy Health, an online symptom checker, the foot ulcers are usually painless, owing to the loss of sensation caused by the blood sugar damage to the nerves.
“Many people may not notice when they injure their feet and thus do not properly treat or protect the wound,” explains Buoy Health.
Other signs of diabetic neuropathy include:
- Tingling or burning sensation
- Sharp pains or cramps
- Increased sensitivity to touch — for some people, even a bedsheet’s weight can be painful.
How to respond
According to the NHS, you should see a GP if you have any of the symptoms of type 2 diabetes or you’re worried you may have a higher risk of getting type 2 diabetes.
“You’ll need a blood test, which you may have to go to your local health centre for if it cannot be done at your GP surgery,” explains the health body.
As the NHS points out, early treatment reduces your risk of other health problems.
How to treat diabetic neuropathy
The primary treatment for diabetic neuropathy and other complications associated with type 2 diabetes is to lower your blood sugar levels.
There are two key components to blood sugar control – diet and regular exercise.
Carbs that are broken down quickly by your body and cause a rapid increase in blood glucose have a high GI rating.
High GI foods include:
- Sugar and sugary foods
- Sugary soft drinks
- White bread
- Potatoes
- White rice.
Low or medium GI foods are broken down more slowly and cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels over time.
They include:
- Some fruit and vegetables
- Pulses
- Wholegrain foods, such as porridge oats.
